Pottawattamie County announces burn ban

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A burn ban is in effect immediately for Pottawattamie County.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency announced the ban Tuesday afternoon. All areas and jurisdictions in the county are affected.

Officials say that conditions in the last week have caused controlled burns of trash, vegetation and other materials to get out of control.

“Sometimes this includes fires that have burned out but rekindled a few days later,” the Emergency Management Agency said. “Under the projected weather and environmental outlooks, this action has become necessary to help mitigate the potential for rapid and uncontrolled fire spread that threatens safety and property.”

The ban is anticipated to stay in effect until the end of the planting season, or if the county gets enough of an increase in precipitation.

