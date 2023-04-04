We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Papillion Fire Fighters Association swearing in Robert Gottsch as new Fire Chief

Robert Gottsch
Robert Gottsch(City of Papillion)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion’s new Fire Chief, Robert Gottsch, is being sworn into his new position Tuesday.

Mayor David Black appointed Gottsch for the role in March. The Papillion Fire Fighters Association says they take pride in welcoming Gottsch to Papillion.

“We look forward to the opportunity to work with Chief Gottsch in all aspects of public safety,” the Union said in a release. “He will have an immediate positive impact on our department and the members of this Union who protect the community.

Gottsch’s swearing-in follows the retirement of previous Chief Bill Bowes, who served as chief of the Papillion Fire Department for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
MLK Bridge
Omaha MLK Jr. Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close
Omaha DoorDash driver loses $1,100 paycheck to scammers
Authorities identify pedestrian killed after walking into Omaha road
Interstate 480 was closed for much of Friday, March 31, 2023, due to police activity.
Man accused of standoff on I-480 in Omaha appears in court

Latest News

A Tuesday morning lockdown at Sandy Creek schools was lifted after a suspect was arrested.
Threat against Sandy Creek school resolved, lockdown lifted
Jason Jones was not physically in the Cedar County Courtroom. He was called in from a Lincoln...
Motion denied to dismiss death penalty against Laurel quadruple homicide suspect
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast