Papillion Fire Fighters Association swearing in Robert Gottsch as new Fire Chief

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion’s new Fire Chief, Robert Gottsch, is being sworn into his new position Tuesday.

Mayor David Black appointed Gottsch for the role in March. The Papillion Fire Fighters Association says they take pride in welcoming Gottsch to Papillion.

“We look forward to the opportunity to work with Chief Gottsch in all aspects of public safety,” the Union said in a release. “He will have an immediate positive impact on our department and the members of this Union who protect the community.

Gottsch’s swearing-in follows the retirement of previous Chief Bill Bowes, who served as chief of the Papillion Fire Department for 16 years.

