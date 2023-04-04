OPD investigating crash, two injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early morning crash.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. at the North 30th Street and Sorensen Parkway intersection.

Dispatch confirms two people were transported to the hospital.

Northbound lanes of 30th Street are closed between Sorensen Pkwy and Fort Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

