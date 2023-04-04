Omaha fire crews battle structure blaze at rental business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews were able to quickly contain a fire at a central Omaha business Monday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Omaha firefighters were dispatched to Honeyman Rent-All near 84th and F Streets.

Crews found heavy smoke and declared a working fire shortly after arrival. The fire was under control within 15 minutes. All occupants of the building got out safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause is determined to be a cutting torch being used to close to combustibles. Damage is estimated at around $125,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.