Omaha DoorDash driver loses $1,100 paycheck to scammers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic got people used to ordering food and other items delivered to their door.

So DoorDash drivers stay busy and can make good money. That also makes them a target for scams.

Two weeks ago near 147th and Maple, Andrew Dempsey started dashing toward a bigger payday. He says he Dashes about 10 hours a day.

But Andrew got a call that an order had been canceled.

“The scammer is telling you say ‘hey that order you are going on has been discontinued but you are going to receive full compensation for the delivery,’” Andrew said.

And the caller told Andrew to click a link which a veteran dasher says was a rookie mistake.

“When you are new and confused and it’s late a night, you’ve been dashing all day you just go I guess this is dasher support you know, I fell for it too when I was new,” said DoorDash driver Laverne Thrant.

Scammers fooled Andrew into providing them access to his DoorDash pay account.

“My earning for last week was $1,100, gone,” Andrew said.

Andrew contacted DoorDash corporate to tell them scammers had bagged his $1,100 paycheck but DoorDash answered the call and is giving him that $1,100 back as a one-time courtesy.

Andrew received an email from DoorDash escalated support that payment for almost $1,100 is on the way as his mentor delivers a message.

”DoorDash will never call you they will only send emails or texts,” Thrant said.

Two dozen deliveries are all in a day’s work for Andrew, who may drive almost 500 miles a week. He’s thankful DoorDash picked up the tab for his earnings stolen by scammers but he doesn’t expect the company to eat the loss again.

“Learned a hard lesson the hard way. And thanks DoorDash for taking the stress off of me.”

Without DoorDash repaying him the money lost to scammers, Andrew says he would be late paying his bills.

DoorDash provided a statement to 6 On Your Side:

“This was a sophisticated scam and we’re saddened that a Dasher was the target. We’ve reached out to the Dasher to offer our support and to help make them whole. We regularly remind Dashers to keep their account information secure, and that DoorDash will never request their password or security code. If a Dasher ever receives request for any of their account details, we urge them not to share and to contact DoorDash support immediately. Account takeovers and scams are rare and do not indicate a hack or breach of our platform.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.