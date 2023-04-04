Omaha City Council strikes down proposal for roundabouts on Farnam Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council voted against roundabouts that would turn Farnam Street into a two-way all-day road.

Councilman Danny Begley, where the proposed change would be, put forward a motion to deny roundabouts. That motion passed 7-0 which killed the design proposal.

Currently, Farnam from Happy Hollow to Saddle Creek converts to a one-way road during commuter hours in the morning and evening on weekdays.

A proposed engineering design supported by the city would turn it into a two-way all-day with roundabouts at the 50th and 52nd intersections of Farnam.

Hundreds of people oppose the implementation of roundabouts and Tuesday more than a dozen testified against them.

In a letter to the Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association President back in November 2022, the Mayor said that “roundabouts are the safest option and is the only option that will be considered.”

So for now, Farnam will stay as it is.

