We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha City Council strikes down proposal for roundabouts on Farnam Street

The Omaha City Council voted against a proposal to install roundabouts on Farnam Street as part of converting to a two-way all-day street.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council voted against roundabouts that would turn Farnam Street into a two-way all-day road.

Councilman Danny Begley, where the proposed change would be, put forward a motion to deny roundabouts. That motion passed 7-0 which killed the design proposal.

Currently, Farnam from Happy Hollow to Saddle Creek converts to a one-way road during commuter hours in the morning and evening on weekdays.

A proposed engineering design supported by the city would turn it into a two-way all-day with roundabouts at the 50th and 52nd intersections of Farnam.

Hundreds of people oppose the implementation of roundabouts and Tuesday more than a dozen testified against them.

In a letter to the Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association President back in November 2022, the Mayor said that “roundabouts are the safest option and is the only option that will be considered.”

So for now, Farnam will stay as it is.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha DoorDash driver loses $1,100 paycheck to scammers
The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
MLK Bridge
Omaha MLK Jr. Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close
Authorities identify pedestrian killed after walking into Omaha road
Interstate 480 was closed for much of Friday, March 31, 2023, due to police activity.
Man accused of standoff on I-480 in Omaha appears in court

Latest News

A laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base is helping to identify remains of fallen service members.
Offutt Air Force Base lab helps to identify remains of fallen service members
The Omaha City Council voted against a proposal to install roundabouts on Farnam Street as part...
BREAKING: Omaha City Council votes against roundabouts for Farnam St.
A laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base is helping to identify remains of fallen service members.
Offutt laboratory helps identify remains of fallen service members
Nebraska lawmakers debated Tuesday over potential changes to the school-aid formula and...
Nebraska lawmakers wrestle with school aid formula