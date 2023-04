OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An on-ramp from US-75 to I-80 will close for two nights next week.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says on April 10 and 11, weather permitting, the northbound US-75 ramp to westbound I-80 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The closure is for bridge maintenance.

