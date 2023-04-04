We are Local
Grand Island woman arrested after child ingested THC gummy

Woman arrested after child ate a Delta 8 THC gummy
Woman arrested after child ate a Delta 8 THC gummy(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police arrested a woman after discovering her 4-year-old child ate a Delta 8 THC gummy.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. When GIPD and GIFD arrived to the home, officers said the woman hid her child.

When the officers finally located the child, GIFD gave medical aid, and sent the boy to St. Francis for more medical evaluation.

The woman was arrested for Intentional Child Abuse.

