Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six more counties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for six additional counties in response to last Friday’s severe weather.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather. Appanoose, Davis, Iowa, Jackson, Lucas, and Monroe counties were all given disaster proclamations

The governor previously gave disaster proclamations for Cedar,  Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska,  Wapello, and Washington counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

More information on applying for disaster relief grants can be found on the state’s website. Victims of the storms have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to apply.

