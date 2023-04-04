FEI World Cup Finals to return to Omaha this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Equestrian Foundation and the city will welcome thousands from around the world for the FEI World Cup Finals to Omaha this week.

The event is known for its ticketed jumping, dressage, and vaulting competitions -- yet there is also plenty of free activities and exhibits for the family.

The Education Expo is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and features a focus on horses and how they can be used for STEM learning through live storytellers and interactive exhibits, including virtual horse rides.

The theme of this year’s FEI World Cup Finals is “1723,” paying homage to the cultural impact of Great Plains horses and weaving in Native American culture.

In addition, the Demo Area will be open to the public, offering a variety of horse-themed activities and educational experiences. Olympic Gold Medalist Melanie Smith Taylor will host clinic sessions Wednesday through Saturday.

Dr. Temple Grandin, an author and speaker on autism and animal behavior and professor of animal science at Colorado State University, will host a discussion examining the special bond between animals and neurodivergent people, set for Friday at 1 p.m.

The Gallery of Horses Exhibit allows fans to interact with several breeds of horses and learn more about the characteristics that differentiate some breeds from others, including Nebraska’s tallest horse, Luke Skywalker.

An autograph session will also be hosted on Friday in the CHI Health Center’s Grand Hall. Visitors and spectators will be able to meet various competitors from each discipline.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. A full schedule of events is available on the event’s website.

