Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms to the east Tuesday night as colder air moves in

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks to our latest cold front a line of strong storms has fired up along the E edge of our viewing area in W Iowa and NW Missouri Tuesday evening. Hail and strong gusts will be possible. Chances for isolated strong storms here last through 8-9PM before completely clearign E into Central Iowa where the severe threat is greater.

Tuesday at 8 PM
Tuesday at 8 PM(wowt)
Severe threat
Severe threat(wowt)

This front drops us back to the 40s with gusty NW winds Wednesday. We’ll feel chilly all day thanks to the winds that gust into the 30s for most of the afternoon.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)
Wind forecast
Wind forecast(wowt)

It doesn’t last long... After a cool Thursday in the upper 50s highs are back to the 70s by Friday with a chance for Saturday night showers and storms that may linger into Easter Sunday morning.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

