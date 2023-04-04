Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms to the east Tuesday night as colder air moves in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks to our latest cold front a line of strong storms has fired up along the E edge of our viewing area in W Iowa and NW Missouri Tuesday evening. Hail and strong gusts will be possible. Chances for isolated strong storms here last through 8-9PM before completely clearign E into Central Iowa where the severe threat is greater.

Tuesday at 8 PM (wowt)

Severe threat (wowt)

This front drops us back to the 40s with gusty NW winds Wednesday. We’ll feel chilly all day thanks to the winds that gust into the 30s for most of the afternoon.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

Wind forecast (wowt)

It doesn’t last long... After a cool Thursday in the upper 50s highs are back to the 70s by Friday with a chance for Saturday night showers and storms that may linger into Easter Sunday morning.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.