Buffett Middle School placed on brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Buffett Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after reports surfaced of a weapon on campus.

The lockdown was declared at about 1:45 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes. School resource officers were able to locate the student and found an airsoft gun.

The school is working with OPS District Safety and law enforcement to investigate the incident, and is also working with the family of the student involved and says disciplinary action will be taken.

The school said all students are safe.

See the full statement from Buffett Middle School’s principal:

