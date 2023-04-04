We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Buffett Middle School placed on brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon

(Pexels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Buffett Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after reports surfaced of a weapon on campus.

The lockdown was declared at about 1:45 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes. School resource officers were able to locate the student and found an airsoft gun.

The school is working with OPS District Safety and law enforcement to investigate the incident, and is also working with the family of the student involved and says disciplinary action will be taken.

The school said all students are safe.

See the full statement from Buffett Middle School’s principal:

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
Omaha DoorDash driver loses $1,100 paycheck to scammers
MLK Bridge
Omaha MLK Jr. Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close
Authorities identify pedestrian killed after walking into Omaha road
Interstate 480 was closed for much of Friday, March 31, 2023, due to police activity.
Man accused of standoff on I-480 in Omaha appears in court

Latest News

FEI World Cup Finals to return to Omaha this week
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Another defendant in Sarpy County fireworks attack sentenced to prison
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six more counties
I-80 westbound on-ramp in Omaha to close for 2 nights