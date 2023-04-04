Another defendant in Sarpy County fireworks attack sentenced to prison

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Another suspect in a 2022 fireworks attack on a Sarpy County family has been sentenced.

Jeremy Brown was in Sarpy County District Court Tuesday morning and sentenced to 3-4 years in prison for first-degree assault. Brown will get minus 61 days for time served.

The attack left two men seriously injured and was captured on a neighbor’s camera. One victim suffered burns to the head and broken ribs. Another had a broken eye socket.

Brown’s is the latest sentencing from the July 4 attack. In February, Brittany King was sentenced to prison for her alleged role in the attack. The youngest suspect, Maddix Foss, is still waiting on sentencing, with a scheduled date of April 18.

