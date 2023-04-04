20-year-old sentenced to prison for Bellevue student’s murder

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is sentenced to decades behind bars for his alleged role in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Davion Snider, 20, was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to 40-80 years in prison for a charge of second-degree murder. Snider will serve a minimum of 30 years minus 903 days for time served.

Davion Snyder, 18, and another teen were arrested following a shooting Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Bellevue. (Bellevue Police Department)

In February, Snider pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree murder, which was originally first-degree.

The charge is in connection to the 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Kalani Zalopany, who was a student at Bellevue East High School.

Snider, who was 18 at the time, and a 16-year-old suspect were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

