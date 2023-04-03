We are Local
Two missing Omaha inmates arrested in Arizona

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two inmates who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha are back in custody.

Trey Raitt and Jose Villalpando were apprehended by the Glendale, Arizona Police Department Monday. Both are being held at the Glendale Police Department Jail and will be transferred to the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix.

Both inmates went missing on March 20 when they tampered with their electronic monitoring devices near the correctional center.

Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt
Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Raitt is serving a four-year, 40-month to 14-year sentence for criminal mischief and assault charges. He is scheduled to be up for parole in August.

Villalpando is serving a 10 to 15-year sentence for burglary. He had been scheduled for a parole hearing in March at the time of his disappearance.

