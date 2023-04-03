Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Clouds and cooler air Monday before a big Tuesday warm up.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a rather mild morning with temps in the 30s and 40s to get the week started. Clouds are increasing rather quickly this morning though and that will get in the way of any significant warming. Highs in the 50s are likely later on this afternoon.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

The northeast wind will increase as we head into the afternoon with some gusts to near 30 mph by the evening hours. The wind will likely be rather persistent overnight with gusts to near 30 mph most of the night.

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a shower or two this morning and again Tuesday morning but neither one of those will amount to much if any. Even the storm chance by Tuesday evening is very spotty and won’t bring any meaningful rain to the area. Overall many of us will stay dry not only today but much of the week.

Rain Thru Tues Night (WOWT)

Tuesday’s high temperature will surge up to near 80 degrees! It will be a very windy, warm and dry day with increased fire danger. Southwest wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are likely with a few gusts to near 50 mph possible in the afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Gusts (WOWT)

And just like that by Wednesday afternoon our highs will be in the 40s with a gusty northwest wind up to 40 mph.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

