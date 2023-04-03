We are Local
Omaha MLK Jr. Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close

MLK Bridge
MLK Bridge(PHOTO: @OmahaRiverFront on Twitter)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pedestrian bridge by Omaha’s RiverFront will close to accommodate renovation efforts.

According to the RiverFront, the Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge between the CHI Health Center and the Missouri Riverfront will close Monday, April 10 and then reopen Friday, April 14.

MLK Pedestrian bridge
MLK Pedestrian bridge(PHOTO: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority)

The closure is for construction and ongoing renovation efforts at the Lewis & Clark Landing, which is scheduled for completion this summer.

Pedestrians, runners and bicyclists often use the bridge to travel from downtown to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

This brief closure follows a lengthier closure just last year for repairs.

