We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha-area animal rescues across face pet food shortages

Pet food pantries across the city are asking for donations
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fewer donations paired with increasing need are putting stress on Omaha-area animal rescues, including Town and Country Humane Society in Papillion.

Town and Country Humane Society just helped nearly 20 families and more than 50 pets with their food pantry this weekend. They’re open once a week on Saturdays for those that need help.

But...“Within a couple of weeks, we won’t be able to help,” said pantry coordinator, Wendy Pete. “What used to be every two-week pickup, a full truckload full (of food), has dwindled to a full truckload once a month.”

The nonprofit hopes to help families with food to keep animals off the streets.

“If we can help somebody with a couple of bags of food per month and they can keep that pet in their home until they can get back on their feet, that’s one of the goals of rescue,” she said.

Kurtis Fricke used the pet pantry when they first got his two rescue dogs.

“We went to pantries and found the type of food that they were one,” he said. “When you can’t afford the food, you got to go to the pantries.”

Now, he volunteers for Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue.

“There’s a place in Kansas City where you can buy food by the truckload, 15 cents a pound. I’m thinking about going down, take a truck, get a couple thousand pounds of food, and bring it back up for them,” said Fricke. Neither Fricke nor Pete could explain exactly the cause of the low stock, although they suggested supply chain issues or inflation.

Town and Country, Muddy Paws, and Hands, Hearts, and Paws Rescue said their donations are at all-time low too.

Pete said you don’t need to take a drive to Kansas City to make a difference. If you have unused pet food or want to donate, they encourage you to do so.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
Nebraska State Patrol: Wrong-way driver on I-80 in Lincoln causes 2 crashes, arrested for DUI
Jontu, a 15-year-old male Greater one-horned rhino died Tuesday, March 28, 2023
15-year-old rhinoceros at Omaha Zoo euthanized after health complications
"Friends" cast members shown at New York's Rockefeller Center for NBC's 75th Anniversary event...
Jennifer Aniston says entire generation is finding ‘Friends’ offensive: reports
Volunteers cleanup around a historic home in Omaha
Fred Astaire birthplace in Omaha continues restoration efforts

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Pet food pantries across the city are asking for donations
Pet food pantries across Omaha facing shortages