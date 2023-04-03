Omaha-area animal rescues across face pet food shortages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fewer donations paired with increasing need are putting stress on Omaha-area animal rescues, including Town and Country Humane Society in Papillion.

Town and Country Humane Society just helped nearly 20 families and more than 50 pets with their food pantry this weekend. They’re open once a week on Saturdays for those that need help.

But...“Within a couple of weeks, we won’t be able to help,” said pantry coordinator, Wendy Pete. “What used to be every two-week pickup, a full truckload full (of food), has dwindled to a full truckload once a month.”

The nonprofit hopes to help families with food to keep animals off the streets.

“If we can help somebody with a couple of bags of food per month and they can keep that pet in their home until they can get back on their feet, that’s one of the goals of rescue,” she said.

Kurtis Fricke used the pet pantry when they first got his two rescue dogs.

“We went to pantries and found the type of food that they were one,” he said. “When you can’t afford the food, you got to go to the pantries.”

Now, he volunteers for Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue.

“There’s a place in Kansas City where you can buy food by the truckload, 15 cents a pound. I’m thinking about going down, take a truck, get a couple thousand pounds of food, and bring it back up for them,” said Fricke. Neither Fricke nor Pete could explain exactly the cause of the low stock, although they suggested supply chain issues or inflation.

Town and Country, Muddy Paws, and Hands, Hearts, and Paws Rescue said their donations are at all-time low too.

Pete said you don’t need to take a drive to Kansas City to make a difference. If you have unused pet food or want to donate, they encourage you to do so.

