Motion denied to dismiss death penalty against Laurel quadruple homicide suspect

Jason Jones was not physically in the Cedar County Courtroom. He was called in from a Lincoln facility.(KTIV)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The man accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska will still be facing the death penalty after a judge denied a request by Jason Jones’ attorney to take the option off the table in his case.

Jones’ lawyer had argued in a filing earlier this year that the death penalty was unconstitutional.

In the ruling, filed late last week, the judge denied the motion. In his reasoning, he said that it was too premature to say the death penalty shouldn’t apply to Jones’s case because all the facts of the case have yet to be entered into the record.

He went on to write in those court documents that the defense didn’t meet the burden of proof to show that Nebraska’s death penalty statute itself is unconstitutional.

Jones was arrested in August of 2022, and charged in the deaths of four of his neighbors in Laurel.

Jones is accused of killing Gene (86) and Jan Twiford (85), their adult daughter, Dana (55), along with a neighbor, Michelle Ebling (53). All four victims had suspected gunshot wounds and both homes were set on fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Jones’s wife Carrie Jones has also been arrested and charged in connection to the homicides.

Jason Jones is set to appear and plead to his charges at the end of May.

