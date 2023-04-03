We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska

27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.(Seward County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Ohio man suspected of murder in Pennsylvania over the weekend was arrested in Nebraska.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force pulled over a Dodge Journey that was heading westbound on I-80 Sunday. The reason for the traffic stop was vehicle and traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver claimed to have no photo identification and provided a false name and date of birth to the deputy. A check of the vehicle registration indicated the registered owner was wanted for first degree murder out of Pennsylvania.

Through continuing investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the driver to be 27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio. Harrison was wanted for killing a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Harrison was booked into the Seward County Detention Center pending further extradition process.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
Nebraska State Patrol: Wrong-way driver on I-80 in Lincoln causes 2 crashes, arrested for DUI
Jontu, a 15-year-old male Greater one-horned rhino died Tuesday, March 28, 2023
15-year-old rhinoceros at Omaha Zoo euthanized after health complications
"Friends" cast members shown at New York's Rockefeller Center for NBC's 75th Anniversary event...
Jennifer Aniston says entire generation is finding ‘Friends’ offensive: reports
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has a new director
Dr. Rob Jeffreys announced as new Director of NDSC
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison in child exploitation case
Interstate 480 was closed for much of Friday, March 31, 2023, due to police activity.
Man accused of standoff on I-480 in Omaha appears in court
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say