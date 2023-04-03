Man accused of standoff on I-480 in Omaha appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who, police say, was the subject of a standoff for more than eight hours Friday appeared in court Monday afternoon.

He was formally charged with two misdemeanors, resisting arrest and obstruction, for an incident that had a part of Interstate 480 close at Farnam Street Friday.

He pleaded not guilty to the most recent charges and a trial was set for May 8. The same man was also charged for a February 27 incident after closing North 72nd Street down for more than 12 hours while on the pedestrian bridge near Creighton Prep.

6 News is not naming the suspect because he is also undergoing mental health division for the February incident.

In both cases, police allegedly recognized him for similar events in the past.

