LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to announce new Director for Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen is set to announce the state’s newest director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Pillen, acting Correctional Services Director Sabatka-Rine and Lt. Governor Joe Kelly will join the new director of the NDCS during a news conference Monday at 2 p.m.

The new NDCS director will take over from interim Director Sabatka-Rine, who took on the role after former Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation.

