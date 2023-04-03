We are Local
LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to announce new Director for Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

The Nebraska State Penitentiary, operated by the Department of Correctional Services, is the oldest corrections facility in the state
The Nebraska State Penitentiary, operated by the Department of Correctional Services, is the oldest corrections facility in the state(KOLN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen is set to announce the state’s newest director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Pillen, acting Correctional Services Director Sabatka-Rine and Lt. Governor Joe Kelly will join the new director of the NDCS during a news conference Monday at 2 p.m.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps and on Facebook

The new NDCS director will take over from interim Director Sabatka-Rine, who took on the role after former Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation.

