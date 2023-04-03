LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to announce new Director for Nebraska Department of Correctional Services
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen is set to announce the state’s newest director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Pillen, acting Correctional Services Director Sabatka-Rine and Lt. Governor Joe Kelly will join the new director of the NDCS during a news conference Monday at 2 p.m.
Watch the livestream above, in our apps and on Facebook
The new NDCS director will take over from interim Director Sabatka-Rine, who took on the role after former Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation.
