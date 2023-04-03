We are Local
Lincoln Police release identity of 18-year-old killed at high school party

LPD gives update to homicide from Friday, March 31st
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the identity of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed over the weekend at a high school party.

Police said Damien Brave showed up to the hospital late Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Officers were dispatched to a home near North 27th and Fair Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers said there were multiple high-school age people fleeing a house party when officers arrived.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said they have “several people of interest” and are still trying to determine how many people are responsible for the shooting.

Chief Ewins said dozens of high school age people likely witnessed what led up to the shooting and want them to come forward with any information.

Police said Brave previously attended both Lincoln High and Lincoln Southeast but had stopped attending school after last semester.

Police have set up a dedicated tipline for this investigation: 402-441-7333. People can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 402-475-3600.

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot wounds Friday night.

