Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: 80s Tuesday ahead of a big temperature swing

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our next warm front is on the way! It sweeps in from the S through Tuesday morning sparking a few early showers and gusty S winds to start the day.

Tuesday AM showers
Tuesday AM showers(wowt)

Winds calm down and skies clear and temperatures will warm to the 70s and 80s by the afternoon! Enjoy! To the NW of the Metro we’ll already be feeling a temperature drop by 5 PM as our next cold front edges in.

Warm Tuesday
Warm Tuesday(wowt)

As the front pushes through storms will fire up E of the Metro in W Iowa... these quickly travel E where we see a higher severe weather risk... locally we’ll see a window between 7-9PM where an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday PM cold front and storms East
Tuesday PM cold front and storms East(wowt)
Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)

We’ll drop back to the 40s with gusty NW winds Wednesday. It doesn’t last long... highs are back tot he 70s by Friday with a chance for Saturday night showers and storms that may linger into Easter Sunday morning.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

