Douglas County works to collect debts after yard maintenance at properties

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year the City of Omaha receives an average of 16,000 complaints about homes or lots that need to have the grass mowed or trees trimmed.

The city tells us last year work crews went out more than 200 times to mow, trim or rake.

Homeowner Robert Abraham says he didn’t even know he was on the list and didn’t know he owed the city $228 for work done around his home.

“The only big issue I’ve had with them is that branch and we’ve got a dispute whether it disturbs the sidewalk or not,” Abraham said. “And go out and look, and it doesn’t come in the area of the sidewalk, so I told them just to forget it and they dropped it I guess.”

But Abraham’s name is on the list and city officials say they work with property owners and give them plenty of time before they come out and clean up.

After that, the charges go to the office of Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing and a lien is attached to the property.

“If they ultimately don’t pay then those go into our tax lien sale just like delinquent property taxes, and if they have a tax lien already, then the person who brought that tax lien in the past has the ability to also pick up that special assessment,” Ewing said.

City inspectors worked on 242 last year which came to more than $70,000 in fees. Ewing says collecting those fees from property owners can be difficult and depends on what kind of property it is and who owns it.

“If it’s someone that didn’t have the ability to maybe mow their yard or remove their snow, but are occupying owners of the property, those are more likely to be collected on, if it’s a vacant lot, things like that it’s just going to accumulate probably.”

Most likely, Abraham will eventually pay his $228 when and if he figures out he owes the city. He would get the lien off of his property and the city would get paid for the work that was done.

“If it’s paid then the city gets its investment back, if it’s not paid then the city is losing money or whoever the taxing entity is that has gone out and done the work.”

Ewing tells us right now the county has more than $600,000 dollars in special assessments out there for back taxes and other fees.

