Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison in child exploitation case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

43-year-old Brandon Holmes was sentenced March 16 to 295 months in federal prison. That translates to 24 years and 7 months behind bars.

The investigation into Holmes began in 2021 after law enforcement found evidence that an IP address linked to Holmes was receiving child pornography from a peer-to-peer program. Holmes’ residence was searched in October of that year. Several devices were searched and found to hold thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Holmes also produced some images and videos himself.

Holmes must serve a 10-year term of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

