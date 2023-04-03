Autism Acceptance Day celebrated at Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - April 2 marks Autism Awareness/Acceptance Day. Down at Gene Leahy Mall, many people found a way to celebrate.

Kids and parents had a chance to check out a number of booths and activities that are autism friendly.

Wendy Andersen with the Autism Action Partnership has a son with autism, and says she admires his compassion and unique abilities.

“Yes there are challenges and yes there are strengths,” Andersen said. “From my perspective to see how he interacts with the world, is so unique and the things that he notices, little small details that he notices, that I just didn’t pay attention to.”

Autism awareness is all about inclusion and acceptance. Organizers say this year was great to utilize the space at the Gene Leahy Mall.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.