Autism Acceptance Day celebrated at Gene Leahy Mall

Autism Awareness was on display at the Gene Leahy Mall on Sunday
By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - April 2 marks Autism Awareness/Acceptance Day. Down at Gene Leahy Mall, many people found a way to celebrate.

Kids and parents had a chance to check out a number of booths and activities that are autism friendly.

Wendy Andersen with the Autism Action Partnership has a son with autism, and says she admires his compassion and unique abilities.

“Yes there are challenges and yes there are strengths,” Andersen said. “From my perspective to see how he interacts with the world, is so unique and the things that he notices, little small details that he notices, that I just didn’t pay attention to.”

Autism awareness is all about inclusion and acceptance. Organizers say this year was great to utilize the space at the Gene Leahy Mall.

