Authorities identify pedestrian killed after walking into road

Charges aren’t expected to be filed against the driver
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a car last week has been identified.

According to the Doulgas County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Escobedo. He was struck by a car Friday, March 31 at 12:56 a.m. near 264th and West Dodge Road.

The driver told authorities he was westbound on West Dodge when a man suddenly went into the road. Authorities say the driver stopped and rendered aid, but Escobedo was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. It also appears the collision was contained to the vehicle’s proper lane.

Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver.

