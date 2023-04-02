We are Local
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of March 2023

Many March viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a new science museum opening soon and an update on a major development near 72nd and Dodge.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for March 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. International travel could be hampered by delays in passport processing

Anxiety is growing among people who are planning to travel overseas this summer. Travel experts say passports are taking longer to get back due to a spike in demand.

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.

5. Neighbors grill West Omaha apartment developers

The woods next to Harvey Oaks out at 144th Street may not be the view some homeowners will see in the future.

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.

4. Two bodies, remains of third found along Rainwood Road have no known connection

Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months’ time. The recent body found there was later identified as a missing Kearney man.

Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months' time.

3. Douglas County Sheriff finds body near 72nd, Rainwood Road

Authorities first found the body on Rainwood Road on March 20.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near 72nd and Rainwood Road Monday evening.

2. New Luminarium science museum set to open

A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.

1. Crossroads redevelopment updated at city council meeting

They are currently working to add two turn lanes from eastbound Dodge into the project. Parts of Dodge and Cass street will also be widened for the project.

The developers responsible for the Crossroads redevelopment project gave the Omaha City Council an update Tuesday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of Aug. 2022
1. Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
2. Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations
3. Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
4. Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
5. Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
6. Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha parking changes

5. Double homicide suspect makes first court appearance

4. Orangutan learns to nurse

3. Dog and goat stick together

2. Man wins lottery twice

1. Dairy Queen Blizzards

