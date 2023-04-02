Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of March 2023
Many March viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a new science museum opening soon and an update on a major development near 72nd and Dodge.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for March 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. International travel could be hampered by delays in passport processing
Anxiety is growing among people who are planning to travel overseas this summer. Travel experts say passports are taking longer to get back due to a spike in demand.
5. Neighbors grill West Omaha apartment developers
The woods next to Harvey Oaks out at 144th Street may not be the view some homeowners will see in the future.
4. Two bodies, remains of third found along Rainwood Road have no known connection
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months’ time. The recent body found there was later identified as a missing Kearney man.
3. Douglas County Sheriff finds body near 72nd, Rainwood Road
Authorities first found the body on Rainwood Road on March 20.
2. New Luminarium science museum set to open
A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.
1. Crossroads redevelopment updated at city council meeting
They are currently working to add two turn lanes from eastbound Dodge into the project. Parts of Dodge and Cass street will also be widened for the project.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Omaha parking changes
5. Double homicide suspect makes first court appearance
4. Orangutan learns to nurse
3. Dog and goat stick together
2. Man wins lottery twice
1. Dairy Queen Blizzards
