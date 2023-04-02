Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of March 2023

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for March 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Anxiety is growing among people who are planning to travel overseas this summer. Travel experts say passports are taking longer to get back due to a spike in demand.

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.

The woods next to Harvey Oaks out at 144th Street may not be the view some homeowners will see in the future.

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.

Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months’ time. The recent body found there was later identified as a missing Kearney man.

Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months' time.

Authorities first found the body on Rainwood Road on March 20.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near 72nd and Rainwood Road Monday evening.

A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.

A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.

They are currently working to add two turn lanes from eastbound Dodge into the project. Parts of Dodge and Cass street will also be widened for the project.

The developers responsible for the Crossroads redevelopment project gave the Omaha City Council an update Tuesday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha parking changes

5. Double homicide suspect makes first court appearance

4. Orangutan learns to nurse

3. Dog and goat stick together

2. Man wins lottery twice

1. Dairy Queen Blizzards

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.