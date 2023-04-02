David’s Morning Forecast - Breezy and warmer today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A steady south breeze overnight helped to bring a mild start to the metro this morning. Temperatures sitting in the mid-40s around town are nearly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Partly cloudy skies around sunrise, we’ll continue to see clouds at times through the rest of the day, though we will see a fair bit of sunshine. The south breeze combined with the sunshine will bring us a quick warm-up. We’ll be in the mid-60s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s along and south of I-80. It will be a bit cooler north of the interstate, but high should still reach the mid to upper 60s, a pretty good afternoon!

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will move through this evening bringing north winds back to the area. A steady north to northeast breeze will drop temperatures back into the low 40s overnight along with increasing clouds. That north breeze will continue Monday, and could become a little gusty at times with winds up to 25mph. The clouds and north wind will keep temperatures cooler, with highs likely only reaching the mid-50s for the metro area. A few isolated showers are possible, though most of the area will not see much in the way of measurable rain.

Strong storm system Tuesday (WOWT)

Another strong storm system will push into the Plains and Midwest on Tuesday. That system will lift a warm front through our area during the morning hours bringing gusty south winds back for the afternoon hours. A big jump in temperatures is expected, with highs in the upper 70s likely, with some areas near the Kansas and Missouri borders possibly topping out near 80 degrees. The warm-up will be short lived, as a powerful cold front will then blast through during the late afternoon or evening hours. That front will likely kick off some thunderstorm, though the best chance for those will be east and south of Omaha where the front will have more moisture to work with.

Severe Weather Risk Tuesday (WOWT)

Strong to severe storms will be likely with this storm system, though that risk will be just outside of the Omaha metro. The highest risk will likely line up across southern Iowa into Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas, potentially impacting some of the same areas that saw powerful storms on Friday. Large hail, high winds, and tornadoes will be possible with these storms. Stay tuned for updates, as any shift in the storm could bring that risk closer to Omaha, though right now it appears our greatest risk will be gusty winds and high fire danger.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

Much cooler air moves in behind that system for Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Quieter weather settles in for the second half of the week with highs climbing back into the 60s by the upcoming weekend.

