David’s Evening Forecast - Great Spring evening, watching a Tuesday storm

By David Koeller
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plentiful sunshine and a southwest breeze helped to bring us a beautiful Spring afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the low and mid-70s across the metro, well above average for this time of year. A great day to get outside! Temperatures will stay in the 60s to low 70s through the evening, perfect for any evening plans. We will cool off into the mid-50s by 10pm. North winds pick up overnight and pull in some cooler conditions by Monday morning.

This Evening's Forecast
This Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

Expect more clouds heading out the door Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Northeast winds of 10 to 20mph are likely, with a few gusts to around 25mph possible by the afternoon. The clouds and winds will keep us cooler, most of the morning in the 40s and the afternoon in the 50s. There may be an isolated shower or two, but I do expect to see a little sunshine in the afternoon with highs around 60 degrees.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

Another big change arrives for Tuesday. A powerful storm system will push into the Plains early in the day, helping to lift a warm front across our are by midday. Temperatures will jump from the 40s in the morning to the upper 70s by the afternoon. We may even touch 80 degrees for the first time this year. Winds will become quite gusty as well, potentially topping 45mph at times.

Tuesday afternoon temperatures
Tuesday afternoon temperatures(WOWT)

At the same time, another strong cold front will surge across the state, heading our direction by the evening. The front will likely pass the metro between 7 and 10pm, leading to a quick drop in temperatures. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along that front, but they may not form until the front is east of the metro.

Tuesday afternoon weather
Tuesday afternoon weather(WOWT)

Strong to severe storms are possible with this system Tuesday evening. The highest risk appears to be across southern Iowa into Missouri and Arkansas, just to east and south of the Omaha area. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, but should steer clear of the metro. However, any shift could bring the storm threat closer to our area so stay updated.

Severe Weather Risk Tuesday
Severe Weather Risk Tuesday(WOWT)

Much colder and windy conditions are expected for Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures rebound nicely by the end of the week with highs in the 60s to low 70s by the weekend.

