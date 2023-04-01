We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 31

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a disturbance at a high school and delays in passport applications.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 31.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. La Vista Police chief Bob Lausten on leave

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the investigators look into an incident he was involved in and reported to the department himself.

6 News has learned La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave following a Mills County traffic stop.

5. Google Fiber coming to Council Bluffs

The City of Council Bluffs approved a contract to allow Google to build a fiber network in the city.

The City of Council Bluffs approved a contract Monday to allow Google to build a fiber network in the city.

4. Omaha dog owner cited for cruelty

An owner allegedly goes too far while disciplining his dog that got loose.

An Omaha dog owner has been cited for animal cruelty.

3. Man disrupts lunch with religious messages at Millard South HS

The principal said the man was a former student who had come to the school to pick up transcripts and made the comments on his way out.

Millard South High School families were made aware of an incident Monday when a man entered the school lunchroom making religious statements.

2. New developments in human remains, body found along Rainwood Road

“The experts have told us that the skull appears to have been there for a period, at least a minimum of a few years, several years,” Capt. Eric Sellers told 6 News.

Douglas County authorities released new information on the remains and a body found along Rainwood Road this week.

1. International travel could be hampered by delays in passport processing

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
2. Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption
3. Wildlife Safari Park to open Saturday for 25th season
4. Motorcyclist dies, pickup truck driver arrested after fatal Omaha crash
5. Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
6. Former Nebraska police chief federally charged

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Fire damages restaurant

5. Missing woman found dead

4. JBS trailer stolen

3. Double lottery winner

2. 85-cent Blizzards

1. Iowa university closing

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 24
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 17
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 10
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 3
Top 6 in February 2023
Top 6 in 2022

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
6 News has learned more information about remains found on Rainwood Road last month.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains
Closure on I-480 Friday morning
Interstate 480 in Omaha fully reopens Friday afternoon after police activity
Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed after entering West Dodge traffic in Douglas County
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Trump indictment: Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers respond

Latest News

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Windy start, sunny afternoon
Windy start, sunny afternoon
Around 300 Omaha Central High School students walked out of Friday afternoon classes to show...
Omaha Central HS students hold walkout for Transgender Day of Visibility