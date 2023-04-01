Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 31
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a disturbance at a high school and delays in passport applications.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. La Vista Police chief Bob Lausten on leave
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the investigators look into an incident he was involved in and reported to the department himself.
5. Google Fiber coming to Council Bluffs
The City of Council Bluffs approved a contract to allow Google to build a fiber network in the city.
4. Omaha dog owner cited for cruelty
An owner allegedly goes too far while disciplining his dog that got loose.
3. Man disrupts lunch with religious messages at Millard South HS
The principal said the man was a former student who had come to the school to pick up transcripts and made the comments on his way out.
2. New developments in human remains, body found along Rainwood Road
“The experts have told us that the skull appears to have been there for a period, at least a minimum of a few years, several years,” Capt. Eric Sellers told 6 News.
1. International travel could be hampered by delays in passport processing
Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Fire damages restaurant
5. Missing woman found dead
4. JBS trailer stolen
3. Double lottery winner
2. 85-cent Blizzards
1. Iowa university closing
