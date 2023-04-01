Omaha organizations lend a helping hand to those in need of furniture

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From sofas to lamps, furniture for those in need was there this weekend and so was the help.

Restoring Dignity, Metro Housing Collaborative and The Furniture Project of Omaha all teamed up this weekend and are hopeful this year to donate furniture items to 4,000 families.

“Filling their houses with things that are useful that will make any house a home is treating people with dignity,” said Felicia Bonner of Metro Housing Collaborative.

Bonner and other volunteers plan to donate thousands of furniture to incoming refugees and those in vulnerable situations.

They got five trucks to load mountains of furniture at Restoring Dignity to clean and get ready to send out.

“There are so many people who are living just on the margins of society, vulnerable people in our community,” Hoppe said. “This is just a way for people to bond together and make a lasting impact.”

Matt Hoppe with The Furniture Project of Omaha believes giving someone a piece of furniture can fill their home with a sense of hope that’s why they made sure every piece of furniture they collected was well kept.

“All of us, I think have stuff laying around that is in perfect shape and we think that it’s too good to throw out,” volunteer Melissa Chapman said. “There are a lot of people that can use a lot of it.”

Chapman decided to spend her weekend giving back to the community. She believes donating a piece of furniture will give these people a sense of belonging.

But, she has one question for the community and that is, are you willing to donate?

“Not only donating but donating your time is really rewarding,” Chapman said.

The three organizations plan to host another furniture drive in September. If you are interested in donating or volunteering you can find more information here.

