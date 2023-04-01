We are Local
Lincoln Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old

Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot wounds Friday night.

Police say they were dispatched to a home near North 27th and Fair Streets at about 11:30 p.m. Friday night. They said there were multiple people fleeing a house party when they arrived.

A short time later, and 18-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, and later died from his injuries. Police are not yet releasing the name of the victim.

Police are looking for information or witnesses to help them identify the person responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information should call police at 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

This story is developing. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

