Governor Kim Reynolds signed Disaster Emergency Proclamation

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions on transporting materials that are needed for repairs and response following Friday’s storms.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions on transporting materials that are needed for repairs and response following Friday’s storms. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code that concern the transportation of materials needed for disaster repairs. It also suspended regulatory provisions concerning work hours for drivers and crews transporting the goods necessary to respond to areas cleaning up after the storms.

The proclamation goes in effect on Saturday, April 1st and lasts through May 1st.

