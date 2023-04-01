We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fred Astaire birthplace in Omaha continues restoration efforts

Volunteers cleanup around a historic home in Omaha
By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The faded home known to many in Omaha as the birthplace of film legend Fred Astaire is starting to get some much-needed TLC.

Volunteers were out Saturday doing yard work. It’s all part of the bigger project to restore the Fred Astaire house near 10th and Castelar Street.

Within the last year, those involved in the 1880 House non-profit were able to raise enough money to acquire ownership of the house.

RELATED: Restoration of Fred Astaire birthplace home moves forward

“This house represents how the average working family would have lived in 1880-1890,” said Ron Hug, the President of 1880 House. “This is how a working family would have lived. We think that is as important as a fact that Fred Astaire was born here. So we want to preserve this so we can share with the public how a working family would have lived in 1880 1890,”

The end goal once the house is restored is to open it up for tours.

May 10 they’ll be hosting a celebration at the house to mark Fred Astaire’s birthday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
6 News has learned more information about remains found on Rainwood Road last month.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains
Closure on I-480 Friday morning
Interstate 480 in Omaha fully reopens Friday afternoon after police activity
Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed after entering West Dodge traffic in Douglas County
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Trump indictment: Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers respond

Latest News

Saturday Evening Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Calm evening, breezy and warmer Sunday
Volunteers cleanup around a historic home in Omaha
Preserving a historic building in honor of Fred Astaire
Several organizations are working to give furniture to people in need
Omaha organizations donating couches for families in need