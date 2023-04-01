David’s Morning Forecast - Windy start, sunny afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A powerful storm system continued to push across the Midwest overnight, with the cold side of that system blasting into our area. Gusty northwest winds of 30 to 45mph brought temperatures down into the low 30s and upper 20s for most of eastern Nebraska and Iowa. A quick burst of snow also affected the area for a few hours, but has already moved out of the area by sunrise. There may be a light coating of snow in spots, but roadways have dried out and most of that snow will melt quickly this morning.

Clouds this morning will thin through the morning hour, with plenty of sunshine on the way for this afternoon. The gusty northwest winds will become light by the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly through the morning but we make our way back into the 40s by the lunch hour. Lighter winds and sunshine will help us to warm into the mid-50s for the afternoon, with a high around 55 degrees in Omaha. Cooler than our highs from the past few days, but not bad for the start of April.

A south breeze will return for Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Winds could gust to 30mph early in the day helping to bring another big swing in temperatures our way. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will surge into the upper 60s and low 70s around the area, with 70s generally near and south of I-80.

Clouds and a few isolated showers push in for Monday bringing another cooler day with highs in the 50s. Our rollercoaster ride continues on Tuesday as another powerful storm system brings high winds and a surge in temperatures. Highs on Tuesday jump back into the mid or even upper 70s. Another cold front will slam through Tuesday night bringing the potential for a few storms, mainly east of Omaha. There will be the potential for severe weather once again across parts of Iowa and Missouri to our southeast. Much chillier weather will move in behind that storm for another day or two.

