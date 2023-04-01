David’s Evening Forecast - Calm evening, breezy and warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A winter feel to the air this morning thanks to gusty northwest winds dropping wind chills into the teens and a light coating of snow on the ground. Thankfully that snow did not last long, melting off quickly after sunrise. Winds slowly dropped off as well with sunny skies all across the area. Temperatures warmed back into the mid-50s across the metro, still below average but feeling pretty good in the sunshine. We’ll stay in the 50s through sunset, dropping back into the 40s after sunset. South wind gusts of 20 to 30mph will return overnight helping to keep temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

This evening's forecast (WOWT)

More clouds will roll in for early Sunday, but we’ll still see at least partly sunny skies. The strong south to southwest winds gusting to around 30mph will continue through the midday hours. The wind along with sunshine will allow us to warm up quickly. Temperatures should be in the 60s by Noon, with afternoon highs near 70 degrees for areas along and south of I-80. It will be a bit cooler across northern portions of the area.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will move through Sunday afternoon flipping our winds back to the northwest. The front will move through late enough in the day for the metro that we will still be able to make the 70s, though it will keep those north of I-80 cooler. The chilly air will spread across the area Sunday night into Monday along with cloudy skies. The clouds will stick around for Monday with a few spotty showers possible. Monday will be cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s rather than the 70s.

Temperatures next week (WOWT)

Another big storm system will affect the area on Tuesday. We will see a big swing in temperatures once again as a warm front surges north across the area. That will result on very gusty winds out of the south and southwest, temperatures will make a jump into the middle and upper 70s for the metro with the potential for some 80s in southeast Nebraska. The warmth will be short lived as another powerful cold front moves through by late afternoon. That will mean quickly falling temperatures for Tuesday evening.

Severe weather risk Tuesday (WOWT)

Some thunderstorms are possible ahead of that cold front, but at the moment it appears that the best moisture for storms will be to the east and south of Omaha. Strong to severe storms are likely, potentially affect areas that just went through a significant round of severe weather. While it appears that the main risks for the Omaha metro will be gusty southwest winds and high fire danger, any shift could bring that storm threat closer to the metro so stay alert for updates.

