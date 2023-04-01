We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

15-year-old rhinoceros at Omaha Zoo euthanized after health complications

The Greater one-horned rhino named Jontu suffered from a gastrointestinal illness
Jontu, a 15-year-old male Greater one-horned rhino died Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Jontu, a 15-year-old male Greater one-horned rhino died Tuesday, March 28, 2023(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beloved rhino at the Omaha Henry Dooryl Zoo and Aquarium has died following complications with an illness.

According to the zoo, the 15-year-old, male Greater one-horned rhino named Jontu was euthanized Tuesday, March 28 after his condition deteriorated over weeks of veterinary care for a gastrointestinal illness. During his care, Jontu was diagnosed with an inoperable partial intestinal obstruction.

Jontu came to the Omaha Zoo in May 2011 and lived in the Asian Highlands exhibit.

“After spending most of his life in Omaha, Jontu was an incredible representative of Greater one-horned rhinos,” said Dan Cassidy, the Vice President of Animal Management for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “He will be greatly missed by our Zoo family and the Omaha community. Our condolences are with the Zoo teams that cared for him every day.”

The zoo says Jontu was known for being calm and gentle.

“He was the best boy… ever,” said Jami Ruether, the Hoofstock and Rhino Senior Keeper for the zoo. “I will miss his hello snorts, giving him mud baths in the winter, training and just overall, him. Jontu was a favorite and will be deeply missed.”

Jontu has a son named Marshall who still resides at the Omaha Zoo. He also has a daughter named Joona who currently lives at the Denver Zoo.

The Omaha Zoo says Greater one-horned rhinos are listed as a vulnerable species and only an estimated 3,500-3,600 are left in the world.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
6 News has learned more information about remains found on Rainwood Road last month.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains
Closure on I-480 Friday morning
Interstate 480 in Omaha fully reopens Friday afternoon after police activity
Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed after entering West Dodge traffic in Douglas County
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Trump indictment: Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers respond

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 31
Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Windy start, sunny afternoon
Windy start, sunny afternoon