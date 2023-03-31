We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Trump indictment: Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers respond

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - A handful of Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers have issued statements on the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a New York grand jury Thursday afternoon.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst

(KCRG)

This is politically motivated and Iowans see right through it. This far-Left, soft-on-crime DA has been fixated on going after the former President while crime in his city runs rampant. We need to restore confidence and faith in our justice system.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Kim Reynolds
Kim Reynolds(WGEM)

This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden. While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like -- using government power to go after your political opponents, and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it. This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice,’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA)

Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood

Mike Flood For Congress
Mike Flood For Congress(PHOTO: Mike Flood For Congress)

This moment is unprecedented in our country’s history. Speaker McCarthy has already been taking steps to ensure this isn’t politically motivated. I’ll be watching closely as the judicial process plays itself out.

Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE)

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Nebraska legislature advances income tax reform bill
A Nebraska doctor spoke with 6 News on gender-affirming care.
Nebraska doctor talks gender-affirming care
LB754 has passed to the second round of voting.
LB754 advances to second-round vote
A bill that could be the beginning of the biggest tax cut in Nebraska's history passed general...
LB754 passes general file in unicameral