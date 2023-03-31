We are Local
Pottawattamie County to host town hall in Oakland

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County officials have an opportunity for residents to hear from and ask questions of county leaders at an upcoming town hall.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, April 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Oakland Community Building. No formal deliberation or action from the Board of Supervisors will take place; county leaders will instead delineate developments in the county and offer members of the public a platform to ask questions and give input.

County Supervisor Susan Miller says this gives the public an opportunity outside of attending the Board of Supervisors’ meetings on Tuesday mornings.

“We’re here to serve, and hearing various perspectives can spark great dialogue,” Miller said. “There are great things taking place in Pottawattamie County and we want to celebrate those victories while looking ahead to a promising future. It’s important all our residents have voices that are heard.”

Regularly-scheduled meetings for the board are held each Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

