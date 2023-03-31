We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Pedestrian killed after entering West Dodge traffic in Douglas County

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is providing some details about the death of a pedestrian early Friday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of 264th and West Dodge at 12:56 a.m. to investigate a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The driver reported that he was westbound on West Dodge when the pedestrian suddenly entered into the roadway. The driver said he stopped and rendered aid.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the initial investigation indicated no obvious negligence or signs of impairment with the driver.

The identity of the pedestrian was not released Friday morning. Deputies were unable to notify next of kin at the time.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
Omaha City Council has greenlit $6 million for what's being dubbed the "Baby Bob" pedestrian...
Omaha City Council approves $6 million bid for contractors to build another downtown pedestrian bridge
An Omaha Police vehicle was involved in a crash in west Omaha on Wednesday night, March 29, 2023.
Driver facing DUI charges after crash with Omaha Police cruiser

Latest News

Closure on I-480 Friday morning
6 First Alert traffic update: Interstate 480 closed in Omaha Friday morning due to police activity
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Temperatures crash this afternoon with very strong wind gusts to follow