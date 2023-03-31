Omaha Police receives federal grant to help solve cold cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The incident report from a homicide on November 3, 2007, describes the late Joy Blanchard, 50, lying facedown on the floor, stabbed and beaten to death with no suspect information.

For nine years, the murderer walked free. But DNA testing and advanced technology helped solve the case in 2016.

“To bring them closure at the end of their loved one’s case is overwhelming for us,” said Sergeant Sheila Cech of OPD’s Cold Case Squad.

That arrest of Blanchard’s nephew – Charles Simmer – is a result of a federal grant a couple of years earlier to support OPD’s Cold Case Squad, allowing for an investigative follow-up and renewed DNA testing.

This year another grant is on the way.

“It’ll provide more manpower, more resources to look through these cases to see if we can bring some justice to light for families to close these cases,” said Cech.

Cech is on a team of three at the Omaha Police Department dedicated to solving about 300 cold cases. The US Department of Justice awarded OPD a $500,000 grant that will add two more personnel to the team and allow for re-testing of DNA with new technology. OPD partners with UNMC.

“As DNA is isolated from samples of interest. They’ll work their way through the laboratory,” said Dr. Jesse Cox with UNMC Pathology. “Here for instance is a tube basically showing what hemoglobin will look like, just depending on the results of these different reagents we can determine what the biological source of the material is.”

UNMC is just one of two forensics labs that test DNA in the state. The other is with the Nebraska State Patrol. This month something else will set UNMC apart: a $500,000 piece of technology called Next Generation Sequencing that will look at millions of different spots of chromosomes all at one time, creating a more complete profile from DNA evidence.

“Now that technology is getting better, we’re able to get by with less and less DNA,” said Cox. “And also from the DNA that we can get, we can get more informative types of things.”

That could mean another solved cold case for Omaha Police -- and closure for the families waiting for justice.

