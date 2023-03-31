Omaha I-480 ramps, lanes to temporarily close starting April 3

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Omaha Public Works have each announced upcoming closures.

Omaha interstate on-ramp and lane closures

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, beginning Monday, April 3 and through Friday, April 7, there will be multiple lane and ramp closures between the I-480 and U.S. Highway 75 interchange and the Missouri River. The closures are for lane striping and are weather permitting.

Several lane and ramp closures will affect I-480 in Omaha during the first week of April (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

On Monday, April 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be left lane closures on both directions of I-480 from 20th Street to the Missouri River.

On Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the right three lanes on I-480 east will close from 24th Street, to past the I-480 ramp, to 20th Street. There will also be closures at the 28th Street ramp to I-480 east, the US-75 southbound ramp to I-480 eastbound, the I-480 eastbound ramp to 20th Street, and the 17th Street ramp to I-480 westbound.

On Wednesday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be closures to the right lane of I-480 eastbound from 20th Street to the Missouri River, the I-480 eastbound ramp to 14th Street, and the 14th Street ramp to I-480 eastbound. The Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound may also close from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., depending on timing.

On Thursday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be closures to the right lane of I-480 westbound from 20th Street to the Missouri River, the I-480 westbound ramp to 14th Street, and the 13th Street ramp to I-480 westbound. Also depending on timing, the I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street may also close from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

By Friday, the Department of Transportation says drivers should expect more closings for any work that wasn’t completed.

Omaha road restrictions

According to Omaha Public Works, a road and intersection will close, and several restrictions will begin Monday, April 3 at 9 a.m.

North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for combined sewer overflow for 11 weeks.

The intersection of North 29th Street and Weber Street will be closed for combined sewer overflow for one month.

Pacific Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound at 87th Street for sewer repair for one week.

Q Street will be restricted in the eastbound lanes at South 45th Street for utility work for 4 days.

Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have multiple lane restrictions for combined sewer overflow for 11 weeks.

