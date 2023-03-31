Omaha Fire Department: First Star Recycling fire started by machine malfunction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators give new information about the four-alarm fire at First Star Recycling earlier this week.

Omaha Fire investigators say that the cause of the fire was a machinery malfunction, coupled with combustible material in and around that machine. Earlier information indicated the fire was likely started by lithium batteries.

Fire officials at the time said paper products added a lot of fuel to the fire. It started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

And at one point, firefighters at the scene called a mayday after a captain got separated from a hose line. They found him about five minutes later and he was alright.

Company managers say the building is still being aired out and they do not expect any service delays.

Damage estimates are at $200,000 to the building and estimates for the contents are not yet known.

