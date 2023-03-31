Omaha area experts urge caution for last-minute tax filers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the research site called Chamber of Commerce, more than 30 % of Americans wait until the last minute to file their income tax return.

That number jumps to 48 % who say it’s too complicated or stressful. But with the filing deadline less than three weeks away, time is running out.

A tax expert at H&R Block in Omaha tells 6 News that some employees are working 14 hours a day, including Sundays, just to get 2022 income tax returns filed on time.

Down at the federal building at 16th and Capitol in Omaha, they offer taxpayer assistance at the IRS office if you choose to do it yourself and need some help.

CPA Dan Shepherd at Frankel Zacharia in Omaha sent us this advice:

File electronically with the IRS if possible. It’s quicker and paper or mailed forms will take at least six months to process. If you own a home or property in Nebraska, don’t forget to claim the Nebraska Property Tax Credit so you don’t leave money on the table.

Jim Hegarty, President of the Regional Better Business Bureau, warns that some last-minute filers could be in for a terrible surprise. With identity theft rampant these days, one specific crime increases this time of year: thieves using stolen social security numbers.

“Who’ve made it a practice to file income taxes in other people’s names using your social security number,” said Hegarty. “The IRS receives those tax applications, processes them and often makes those payments.”

So how do you protect yourself especially this late in the game? Hegarty says the best advice is go to the IRS website and create an account. It’s something new called ID.me.

“It’s a really good idea if you can apply for a pin, a personal identification number with the IRS. You need to apply for that and once you receive that it needs to be associated with every return you file going forward. So in addition to your social security number, it’s another way you can add another layer of protection.”

Last-minute filers or procrastinators have three extra days this year. The deadline is Tuesday, April 18 because April 15 falls on a weekend and Monday is the Emancipation Day Holiday in Washington D.C.

