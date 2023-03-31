We are Local
Nebraska teen referred to court for threatening school shooting, county attorney says

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCHUYLER, Neb. (KOLN) - A 13-year-old student in Howells was referred to juvenile court on Friday for allegedly making a school-shooting threat on March 15.

The Colfax County Sheriff said an eighth grader at Howells Dodge Consolidated Schools made the threat.

Classes were cancelled on Friday after people in the community heard about the threat and expressed concerns.

The 13-year-old student is expected to appear in court next week.

“This is understandably a very upsetting and concerning situation,” Bruce Prenda, Colfax County Attorney said. “Parents, students, teachers, administration and communities expect school to be safe and secure environments for their children to learn and grow, free of fear and anxiety from threats or acts of violence.”

The county sheriff, in cooperation with the school and the FBI, investigated the incident.

