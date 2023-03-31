We are Local
Nebraska State Patrol launches wellness app for personnel & their families

Nebraska State Patrol new wellness app
Nebraska State Patrol new wellness app(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has launched a new wellness app designed to benefit troopers, investigators and other professionals serving the state.

The new app allows NSP personnel and their family members to have confidential 24/7 access to the help and resources they need. It includes a wellness toolkit discussing behavioral health topics, in addition to videos and guides on health and wellness.

The app also serves as a connection to the NSP’s Peer Support program, chaplains, and the Employee Assistance Program.

“Mental and physical wellness is critical for our ability to serve the people of Nebraska,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of NSP. “Combined with the resources already available to our team, this new customized wellness app adds a tool for our teammates and families to proactively address wellness or get quick access to additional resources if they need help.”

