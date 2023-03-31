NARCAN over the counter is ‘step in the right direction’ Nebraska Pharmacists Association says

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska health experts are touting the Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to allow naloxone to be sold over the counter.

Stop Overdose Nebraska, an organization that promotes education about NARCAN, says the drug has saved countless lives in Nebraska and across the country.

NARCAN, a brand of naloxone, is used for emergency treatment of an overdose. Anyone experiencing an overdose of opioids, or is suspected of one, can be administered naloxone to rapidly reverse the effects. The affected person should still seek immediate medical care even after being administered NARCAN.

Naloxone 4mg nasal spray was recently approved by the FDA to be sold without a prescription. An exact date for when the drug can be purchased more easily has not yet been announced.

Nebraska Pharmacists Association project coordinator Amy Holman says the change is a good move forward.

“Pharmacists and pharmacy practices across Nebraska who are participating in the Statewide Naloxone Program have been, and will continue to be, instrumental in helping patients get access to no-cost Narcan, and other supportive therapies to help reduce the risk of an opioid-related overdose,” Holman said. “Naloxone becoming available over-the-counter is a step in the right direction and will allow us to get naloxone out to more people across the state.”

Until the drug can be sold over the counter, naloxone can be accessed at no cost through various means.

