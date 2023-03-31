Missouri man dies after 2-vehicle crash in southeast Nebraska
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 63-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash near Auburn.
According to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a 911 call was received for a two-vehicle crash just east of Auburn on Highway 136.
The Sherriff’s Office says a 2001 Ford F350 with an attached trailer was eastbound on Highway 136 and slowed down due to traffic. The trailer was hit from behind by a 2020 Nissan van.
Both drivers were sent to Nemaha County Hospital as a result of the crash. The driver of the Nissan, identified as 63-year-old David Paris of Green Ridge, Missouri, died from his injuries. Authorities say Paris was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is still under investigation.
