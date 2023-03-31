We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Missouri man dies after 2-vehicle crash in southeast Nebraska

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 63-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash near Auburn.

According to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a 911 call was received for a two-vehicle crash just east of Auburn on Highway 136.

The Sherriff’s Office says a 2001 Ford F350 with an attached trailer was eastbound on Highway 136 and slowed down due to traffic. The trailer was hit from behind by a 2020 Nissan van.

Both drivers were sent to Nemaha County Hospital as a result of the crash. The driver of the Nissan, identified as 63-year-old David Paris of Green Ridge, Missouri, died from his injuries. Authorities say Paris was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
Omaha City Council has greenlit $6 million for what's being dubbed the "Baby Bob" pedestrian...
Omaha City Council approves $6 million bid for contractors to build another downtown pedestrian bridge
An Omaha Police vehicle was involved in a crash in west Omaha on Wednesday night, March 29, 2023.
Driver facing DUI charges after crash with Omaha Police cruiser

Latest News

Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
EXPLICIT LANGUAGE: Taylor Bradley makes first court appearance
Nebraska School District sued over axing of student paper after LGBTQ issue
Dr. Brian Maher
CEO of South Dakota Board of Regents selected as new Nebraska Commissioner of Education
Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers have issued statements on former President Trump's indictment by a...
Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers react to Trump indictment